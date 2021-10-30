Days ahead of Diwali 2021, the Jhunjhunu administration had issued an order to impose section 144 in the district from November 1 to 6. The order was issued on October 28. However, after social media outrage, the order was modified. As per the modified order, the district administration asked people not to burst crackers within 500 metres from petrol pumps. Bursting crackers are also prohbited within the range of 100 metres from hospitals.

Here Is The Modified Order

श्रीमान जिला कलेक्टर महोदय द्वारा दिनांक 28.10.2021 को दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता 1973 की धारा 144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा लागू किए जाने के जारी आदेश निरस्त किए जाकर संशोधित आदेश पारित किए गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/batMyS3g8i — Jhunjhunu Police (@JhunjhunuPolice) October 30, 2021

