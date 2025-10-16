Gurugram is set for a quieter and cleaner Diwali 2025 as the district administration enforces a strict ban on traditional firecrackers to tackle rising air pollution. Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), the sale, use, and manufacturing of all firecrackers, except certified green crackers, has been banned. Only eco-friendly crackers listed on the NEERI website will be allowed, and these can be purchased between October 18–21 from authorised vendors. Bursting will be permitted only during designated hours: 6–7 AM and 8–10 PM on Diwali and the day before. Online sales and crackers brought from outside NCR are strictly prohibited. Authorities warn of legal action for violations under environmental and explosives laws. The move aims to reduce the severe health risks and pollution levels that spike during the festive season. Diwali 2025: Supreme Court Allows Bursting of Green Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali From October 18 to 21, Sets Strict Timings and Enforcement Rules.

Gurugram Bans Most Firecrackers to Curb Pollution on Diwali 2025

Ban on Firecrackers in Gurugram To protect public health and curb rising air pollution during winter months, the District Magistrate, Gurugram, has issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and relevant environmental laws. pic.twitter.com/esG36EjYIm — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) October 16, 2025

✅ Limited Permission for Green Crackers 🔹Only green crackers, as approved by NEERI, may be sold and used. 🔹Sale period: 18th–20th October 2025. Bursting hours: 🔹6:00 AM to 7:00 AM 🔹8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (on the day before and on Diwali) — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) October 16, 2025

✨ Violation will attract action under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Environment Protection Act, 1986, and Explosives Act, 1884. Let’s celebrate a Clean, Green, and Safe Diwali ✨ Say no to pollution. Say yes to responsibility. — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) October 16, 2025

