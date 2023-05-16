Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. As per sources, Shivakumar told Kharge that he wants to be the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar, as the grand old party is yet to choose the new CM for Karnataka. Meanwhile, sources also said that the announcement regarding the new CM of Karnataka can be delayed until tomorrow and the announcement is likely to be made in Bengaluru itself. Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar: No Final Decision Yet on CM Post in Karnataka, Announcement Likely Tomorrow in Bengaluru, Say Sources.

Shivakumar Says He Wants To Be the Chief Minister

🔴#BREAKING | DK Shivakumar meets Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, says he wants to be the Chief Minister: Sources Sunil Prabhu reports pic.twitter.com/dkf73AQodi — NDTV (@ndtv) May 16, 2023

