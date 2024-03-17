The Election Commission today, March 17 released a comprehensive data on its website regarding electoral bonds obtained from the State Bank of India (SBI). As per the published data, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) received Rs 656.5 crore through electoral bonds, with Rs 509 crore originating from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming. The new data on funding to political parties was published in digitized form, in compliance with a deadline set by the Supreme Court. Election Commission Uploads Fresh Electoral Bonds Data On Its Website; Check Full List.

EC Says DMK Received Rs 656.5 Crore Electoral Bonds:

DMK received Rs 656.5 crore through electoral bonds, including Rs 509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming: EC data — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)