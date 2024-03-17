The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released new information regarding electoral bonds that have been purchased and redeemed by various parties. According to the ECI, the data received from political parties was submitted to the Supreme Court in sealed covers, without being opened. Following the Supreme Court’s order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court returned the physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive, also in a sealed cover. The ECI has now uploaded this digitized data on electoral bonds to its website. The ECI statement also mentioned that political parties had submitted data on electoral bonds in sealed covers as per the Supreme Court’s interim order dated April 12, 2019. Details of electoral bonds after this date were made public by the ECI last week. The full list can be checked here. Electoral Bonds Case: SBI Tells Supreme Court It Has Complied With Its Direction To Provide Electoral Bonds Data to Election Commission of India.

ECI Uploads Electoral Bonds Data

Public disclosure by ECI of the data relating to electoral bonds as returned by the Supreme Court registry can be found at this link : https://t.co/VTYdeSLhcg pic.twitter.com/x1BANQDjfx — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)