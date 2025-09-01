An FIR was registered against a man for killing a puppy by thrashing it with a stick and throwing it from the two-storey building in Ankur Vihar of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the accused can be seen dragging a puppy on the floor and throwing it away from the building. The incident occurred on August 28 at around 6:20 pm. According to the journalist Lokesh Rai, the accused was identified as Pramod, and his neighbour has filed an FIR against him. Animal Cruelty in Vrindavan: Dog Dies After Being Locked in Car While Family Perform Puja in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

