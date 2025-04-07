In a disturbing incident, a stray dog attacked multiple women, severely injuring an elderly woman in her fifties in Maharashtra's Palghar. The attack occurred in the Ramwadi Taji Nagar area in Palghar's Dahanu, near Mumbai, where the dog lunged at a group of unsuspecting women, knocking one down and dragging her to a nearby field while continuing to bite her. CCTV video footage of the incident has gone viral, raising alarm among local residents. Fortunately, two other women intervened and managed to chase the dog away. The injured woman was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. Dog Attack in Mumbai: Woman Undergoes Surgery After Doberman, Pitbull Bite in Jalvayu Vihar; Police File Case Against Owner.

Dog Attack in Palghar

