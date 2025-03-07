US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is "strongly considering" imposing new sanctions and tariffs on Russia. Donald Trump said the new sanctions and tariffs would be put in place until a ceasefire and peace agreement is reached with Ukraine. Russia Reacts to Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump Face-Off, Says Ukrainian President’s US Visit ‘Complete Political and Diplomatic Failure’.

Donald Trump Says ‘Strongly Considering’ New Sanctions, Tariffs on Russia

BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP: I AM STRONGLY CONSIDERING LARGE SCALE SANCTIONS, AND TARIFFS ON RUSSIA UNTIL CEASEFIRE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 7, 2025

