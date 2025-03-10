Dr Balmukund Jha, a well-known pediatrician from Begusarai, tragically died in a car accident near Chanda village on the Mokama-Bakhtiyarpur four-lane highway in Patna on Sunday, March 10. He was 48 years old and operated a health center in Begusarai, which was established by his late wife. The accident occurred as Dr Jha was returning to Begusarai from Patna. His driver, Santosh Kumar, suffered minor injuries, thanks to the deployment of airbags in the car. According to the driver, the incident was triggered when an uncontrolled vehicle struck their car from the side, causing them to collide head-on with an approaching vehicle. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving reports of the accident and have initiated an investigation. IB Negi Dies: Himachal Pradesh’s First DGP Passes Away at 93.

Dr Balmukund Jha Dies in Road Accident

