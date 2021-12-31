The President FORDA Dr. Manish president FORDA said patients are already suffering, many surgeries deferred. Considering this situation they are calling off the strike at 12pm today.

Patient care remained affected at several major hospitals in the country on Friday as resident doctors protesting over the delay on NEET PG counselling for nearly two weeks.

Dr. Manish, president FORDA says patients are already suffering, many surgeries deferred. Considering this situation they are calling off the strike at 12pm today. pic.twitter.com/lYoss95wue — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

