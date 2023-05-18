Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday promised strict action while sharing a video which showed DTC bus not halting after seeing women passengers. Kejriwal said that since bus rides for women are free, some drivers do not stop the bus after seeing women passengers and such behaviour will not be tolerated. He promised strict action on the accused bus driver. Arvind Kejriwal Speaks With Delhi Students Stuck in Violence-Hit Manipur, Says 'Making Arrangements for Their Return'.

Arvind Kejriwal Promises Strict Action

ऐसी शिकायतें आ रही हैं कि कुछ ड्राइवर महिलाओं को देखकर बस नहीं रोकते क्योंकि महिलाओं का सफ़र फ़्री है। इसे बिल्कुल बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। इस बस ड्राइवर के ख़िलाफ़ सख़्त एक्शन लिया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/oqbzgMDoOB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2023

