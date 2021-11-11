Arrivals at Chennai Airport has been suspended till 6 pm today due to heavy rains and crosswinds. However, departures will continue. The decision was taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind. The Chennia Airpirt in a tweet said, "Due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, arrivals at #AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind."

Tweet By ANI:

Due to severe rains and heavy crosswinds, arrivals at Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue: Chennai Airport pic.twitter.com/FOFImkVIUf — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Tweet By Chennai Airport:

#Update | Due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, arrivals at #AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind. @AAI_Official — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) November 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)