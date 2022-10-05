On the occasion of Dussehra, politicians across parties took to social media to extend greetings of Dussehra festival. Home Minister Amit Shah in his post extended the greetings of Vijayadashmi and said, "May this festival infuse new energy and inspiration in everyone's life." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also extended greeting of Vijayadashmi. In his tweet, Tharoor said, "I will serve as guru to several!" Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too wished everyone on the occasion of Vijayadashmi. In his tweet Gadkari said, "Victory of good over evil and religion over unrighteousness." BJP leader Sambit Patra, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and others also extended the greeting of Dussehra to the countrymen. The festival of Dussehra is also called Vijayadashmi as it celebrates the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is also celebrated as Vijayadashmi as some people relate it with the battle of Ramayana while others commemorate it with Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura.

Hearty Congratulations to All Countrymen on ‘Vijayadashmi’

समस्त देशवासियों को ‘विजयादशमी’ की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बुराई पर अच्छाई, अधर्म पर धर्म और असत्य पर सत्य की जीत का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा व प्रेरणा का संचार करे। जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/pF5uoQySJ6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 5, 2022

Greetings to All Countrymen on Auspicious Occasion of Vijayadashami

विजयादशमी के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 5, 2022

Vijaya Dashami Is the Occasion for Vidyarambham in Kerala

Happy #Dussehra2022! #VijayaDashami is the occasion for #Vidyarambham in Kerala, where toddlers are initiated into the art of writing. I will serve as guru to several! pic.twitter.com/ppx0wrJhws — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 5, 2022

Victory of Good Over Evil and Religion Over Unrighteousness

Victory of Truth Over Falsehood Is Celebrated on Vijaya Decham

Take a Pledge To Walk on the Path of Goodness and Truth

