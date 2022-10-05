On the occasion of Dussehra, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held its Dussehra celebrations at the RSS Headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The event was graced by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Santosh Yadav, the first woman to climb Mount Everest was the chief guest. For the first time in the history of RSS, a woman was invited as the chief guest of the Dussehra event. Dussehra 2022 Wishes: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Others Extend Greetings on Vijayadashmi.

Vijayadashami 2022 Celebrations Underway at RSS Headquarters

For the first time in the history of RSS, a woman has been invited as the chief guest. pic.twitter.com/OwXBMET5ym — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

RSS Vijayadashami 2022 Utsav

Chief guest of today's #RSSVijayadashami2022 Utsav, Smt. Santosh Yadav ji & Pu.Sarsanghchalak, Dr. Mohan ji Bhagwat offered their respects at Poojaneeya Dr. Hedgewar ji's and Poojaneeya Sri Guruji 's samadhi sthal. pic.twitter.com/AIUQNrU6jP — RSS (@RSSorg) October 5, 2022

