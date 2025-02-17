Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to follow safety precautions and stay alert for possible aftershocks following an earthquake in Delhi and surrounding areas on Monday morning, February 17. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation." As per the National Center for Seismology, the location of the earthquake was New Delhi at a depth of five kilometres. The tremors were felt at 5:36 am. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 Hits National Capital Region (Watch Videos).

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Stay Calm

