An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Ladakh's Kargil on early Friday, March 14, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake occurred at 2.50 am at a depth of 15km. "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 14/03/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 33.37 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh," NCS posted on X. Earthquake in Karnataka: Low-Intensity Earthquake Recorded in Kodagu.

Earthquake in Kargil

