An earthquake measuring 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Kolhapur region in Maharashtra on Sunday morning. According to details by National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit Kolhapur at 09.16 am today. There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.

