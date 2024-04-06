An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 16:13 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2024. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 16:13:08 IST, Lat: 31.71 & Long: 72.27, Depth: 205 Km ,Region: Pakistan”, National Center for Seismology informed in a recent post on X. Earthquake Hits Pakistan: Quake Strikes Asian Country; Strong Tremors Felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Other Cities.

Earthquake in Pakistan

