An earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand on Tuesday. According to details by National Center for Seismology, the quake hit Dehradun at 1.42 PM.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 1342 hours in Dehradun, Uttarakhand: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

