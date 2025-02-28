Earthquake Tremors Felt in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
#WATCH | An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2.36 IST today. Tremors were also felt in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.
Rambabu Chaudhary, a local resident in Muzaffarpur says, "I was asleep when I felt the bed shaking, the fan was shaking too. We were… pic.twitter.com/BktgP9gUkR
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025
#WATCH | Ashwini Kumar Singh, a local resident in Muzaffarpur, says, "...As soon as we felt the tremors, we rushed out of our house. I immediately called up my relatives and told them of the earthquake...It felt as if the entire house was shaking..." pic.twitter.com/Rg2LgOhwfr
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025
