Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Strikes Nepal; Tremors Felt in Siliguri, Patna and Other Places in India. A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal early on Friday, February 28, with tremors felt in Bihar, Siliguri, and other neighbouring areas in India, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The earthquake struck Nepal at around 2:36 am, approximately 189 kilometers north of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, according to the National Centre for Seismology. "I was asleep when I felt the bed shaking, the fan was shaking too. We were scared and immediately rushed out of the house," said Rambabu Chaudhary, a Muzaffarpur resident, told ANI.

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

#WATCH | An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2.36 IST today. Tremors were also felt in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Rambabu Chaudhary, a local resident in Muzaffarpur says, "I was asleep when I felt the bed shaking, the fan was shaking too. We were… pic.twitter.com/BktgP9gUkR — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Bihar

#WATCH | Ashwini Kumar Singh, a local resident in Muzaffarpur, says, "...As soon as we felt the tremors, we rushed out of our house. I immediately called up my relatives and told them of the earthquake...It felt as if the entire house was shaking..." pic.twitter.com/Rg2LgOhwfr — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)