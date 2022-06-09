Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the date for President And Vice President Election 2022. The elections will be held on July 18 and the result will be announced on July 21. The total number of voters in the upcoming polls will be 4,809, which includes 776 MPs and 4,033 MLAs. Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar also announced that the term of Ram Nath Kovind as President of India will end on July 24. Presidential Election 2022 Date And Schedule: President And Vice President Polls to be Held on July 18, Counting of Votes And Results on July 21.

