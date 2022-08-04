The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in the Patra Chawl land case money laundering case. ED officials said that the summons was issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light. Earlier in the day, Raut was sent to ED custody till August 8.

