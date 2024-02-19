Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took the Delhi metro to Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies in Pitampura on Monday, February 19, 2024. A video of the latter travelling via public transport is currently doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, on Friday, Pradhan distributed laptops and bicycles to students of the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, stating that the people of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees. PM Modi in Delhi Metro Photos and Videos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Travels in Metro Train to Attend Centenary Celebrations of Delhi University, Interacts With Commuters.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Travels Via Delhi Metro

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes Delhi metro to Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Pitampura pic.twitter.com/vIVlUaXZ2p — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

