Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday and wished the festival would strengthen brotherhood and compassion among the people. "Eid al-Fitr celebrates perseverance and endurance, uniting people from all walks of life. As regressive forces are spreading communal hatred to create polarisation, let’s embrace the spirit of compassion and harmony and join the festivities. Eid Mubarak to all," Vijayan wrote on X. Eid Mubarak 2024 Wishes and Eid al-Fitr Greetings: Celebrate Eid With Your Loved Ones by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes and Images.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024 Wishes

— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 10, 2024

