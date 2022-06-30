Eknath Shinde shall take the post of Maharashtra CM. Devendra Fadnavis announced this at a press conference in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as Maharashtra Chief Minister following a rebellion in his own party on Wednesday night.

Check Tweet:

Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister at 7.30 pm today: Devendra Fadnavis — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2022

