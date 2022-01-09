New Delhi, January 9: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in his address to AAP workers urged the party cadre to engage in "positive campaigning" and called for "door-to-door campaigning" for the assembly elections in five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa.

Election Commission has allowed door-to-door campaigning. You should go door-to-door from today itself. When you meet people, tell me about good works done by Delhi Govt. We don't have to say anything negative against any party. We have to run only a positive campaign: AAP chief pic.twitter.com/A3dtHggUQb — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

Watch the Full Video of His Speech Below

CM @ArvindKejriwal's msg for AAP volunteers: ▪️Start door-to-door campaign ▪️Ask people about their well-being before telling them abt our work ▪️If they ask "Why is AAP giving everything for Free?" ▪️Say "Now Ministers will have to serve & Public will enjoy Free Facilities" pic.twitter.com/xjwrQM2q3O — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)