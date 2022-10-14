The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the poll schedule for the assembly election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh today. According to the news agency ANI, the Election Commission of India will hold a press conference later today and announce the election schedule for Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Andheri East By-Election 2022: Bombay High Court Directs BMC To Accept Rutuja Latke’s Resignation by 11 Am Tomorrow.

Poll Schedule for Gujarat and Himachal Assembly Election:

Election Commission of India to hold a press conference later today, in Delhi. The election schedule of Assembly elections to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to be announced. pic.twitter.com/Xd2NGdfnmQ — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)