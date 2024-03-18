In a sharp rebuke, the Supreme Court directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose all details related to electoral bonds, including bond numbers, while hearing the case here on Monday, March 18. Chief Justice of India (CJI) expressed dissatisfaction with SBI's approach, stating that the bank cannot be selective in disclosure. The CJI emphasised that "all details" encompassed every conceivable data and urged SBI to be candid. SBI's counsel, Harish Salve, assured compliance, stating they would provide everything and clarifying the bank's understanding of the court order. Journalist Who Bought Electoral Bonds of Rs 1,000 in 2018 Claims She's Shown as Purchaser in 2020, Seeks Explanation From SBI.

Supreme Court Raps SBI

CJI : SBI's attitude seems to be "You tell us what to disclose, we will disclose". That does not seem to be fair.#SupremeCourt #ElectoralBonds — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 18, 2024

SC Directs SBI to Disclose All Electoral Bond Details

CJI : We want all information related to the electoral bonds to be disclosed which is in your possession.#SupremeCourt #ElectoralBonds — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 18, 2024

