A journalist who bought Rs 1,000 electoral bonds in 2018 sought an explanation from the State Bank of India (SBI) after her name appeared in the purchaser's list for the year 2020. Journalist Poonam Agarwal explained she waited for the second round to be published today before tweeting this information. However, she also tweeted to X, formerly Twitter, as the list for 2018 until March 2019 was not published. "I bought 2 #ElectoralBonds of Rs 1,000 each in April 2018. But the data shows my name as a purchaser of dated 20 Oct 2020. Is this an error, inaccuracy or my namesake purchased the bond. It will be a big coincidence. A unique hidden no. in d data would've cleared doubts," Agarwal said. Election Commission Uploads Fresh Electoral Bonds Data On Its Website; Check Full List.

Journalist Seeks SBI Reply Over Electoral Bond Data

I'm tagging this tweet to @TheOfficialSBI for an explanation. Currently, existence of my name in the year 2020 is raising doubts on #ElectoralBondsData — Poonam Agarwal (@poonamjourno) March 17, 2024

Electoral Bond Data

I was waiting for the second of round to be published today before tweeting this information. Now that we don't really have purchasers names from 2018 till March 2019, I'm sharing this information. @pbhushan1 @JagdeepChhokar — Poonam Agarwal (@poonamjourno) March 17, 2024

