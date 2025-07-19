Uttar Pradesh Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma took a swipe at Bihar’s recent announcement to provide 125 units of free electricity per household starting August 1. Responding to comparisons with Uttar Pradesh, Sharma said, “Electricity is free in Bihar but it will be free only when it is supplied. If there’s no electricity, there’s no bill—so it’s free.” He said that unlike Bihar, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government is actually supplying electricity. His remarks follow Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s declaration that around 1.67 crore families will benefit from the scheme. Bihar’s cabinet has also approved rooftop solar panel subsidies to boost household-level generation. Sharma’s statement comes days after a viral video showed him chanting “Jai Shri Ram” during public complaints about power outages, drawing criticism. ‘Jai Shri Ram!’: UP Energy Minister AK Sharma Chants Religious Slogan As People Complain About Power Cuts, Later Suspends Technician Amid Backlash Over Viral Video.

UP Energy Minister AK Sharma Mocks Bihar’s Free 125-Unit Power Scheme

VIDEO | Mathura: UP Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma (@aksharmaBharat) on free electricity up to 125 units in Bihar, says, "Electricity is free in Bihar but it will be free only when it will be supplied... na bijli ayegi na bill ayega... free ho gayi. Hum bijli de… pic.twitter.com/aXAsIPN0uO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2025

