Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Embassy of India in Kyiv on Monday issued advisory for all Indian nationals in Ukraine. "Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to & within Ukraine...They're requested to keep the Embassy informed about status of their presence in Ukraine," the Embassy said. The statement by the embassy comes after amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine after Russian Missile attack killed civilians in Ukraine's Kyiv.

Embassy of India in Kyiv Issues Advisory for All Indian Nationals

— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

