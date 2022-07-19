The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for questioning on Wednesday, July 20 in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Raut has been asked to report to the ED office at 11 am tomorrow.

