European Council President Charles Michel expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of an Indian student in Ukraine Kharkiv today. Mr. Charles Michel additionally added that European Countries Offer Wholehearted Support for Indian Citizens Evacuating from Ukraine in the situation of Crisis.

Check Tweet:

European countries wholeheartedly helping evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine: European Council President Charles Michel — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2022

