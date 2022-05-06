Ever since the commencement of conflict in Ukraine, India has been consistently calling for a complete cessation of hostilities & for pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out: India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC briefing on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/xkyF9TQKlo— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

