Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was denied bail on Wednesday (April 12) in the Excise Duty case. The district court will hear his rebuttal argument which includes the bail plea on April 18. He has been behind bars for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementing of excise policy of GNCTD. Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea Rejected By Delhi Special Court.

Bail Denied To Manish Sisodia

#WATCH | Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia leaves from Rouse Avenue Court. Today Enforcement Directorate has concluded its arguments. The Court fixed April 18 for rebuttal arguments to be made by Manish Sisdodia's lawyer on the bail plea. pic.twitter.com/eTs83JCoOW — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

