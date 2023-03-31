Delhi Special Court on Friday (March 31) dismissed the bail plea of former education minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. He has been behind bars for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementing of the excise policy of GNCTD. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Sends Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody Till April 5, AAP Leader Asks for Religious Books.

Manish Sisodia Bail Plea Rejected Again

