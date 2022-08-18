External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday offered prayers at the Devasthana of Bangkok. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar said, "Received the blessings of Phra Maharajaguru Vidhi. Underlines our shared religious and cultural traditions."

Check Tweet:

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar offered prayers this morning at the Devasthana of Bangkok. "Received the blessings of Phra Maharajaguru Vidhi. Underlines our shared religious and cultural traditions," he tweeted. pic.twitter.com/FYKxjpY2fb — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)