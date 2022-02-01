Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday termed the Union Budget 2022-23 as "extremely disappointing". Tharoor said that Nirmala Sitharaman did not mention about MNREGA, defence and other urgent priorities during her budget speech. The Congress MP Stated, "Extremely disappointing, a damp squib! There seems to be absolutely nothing in this Budget. It's an astonishingly disappointing Budget. When you listen to the speech, no mention of MGNREGA, of Defence, of any other urgent priorities facing the public."

He further added, "We are facing terrible inflation and there's no tax relief for the middle class. This is a Budget that seems to be pushing the mirage of 'achhe din' even farther away. Now it's India at 100, we'll have to wait for 25 more yrs for 'acche din' to arrive."

Statement By Shashi Tharoor:

Extremely disappointing, a damp squib! There seems to be absolutely nothing in this Budget. It's an astonishingly disappointing Budget. When you listen to the speech, no mention of MGNREGA, of Defence, of any other urgent priorities facing the public: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pic.twitter.com/9g2cg6nz0T — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

We are facing terrible inflation and there's no tax relief for the middle class. This is a Budget that seems to be pushing the mirage of 'achhe din' even farther away. Now it's India at 100, we'll have to wait for 25 more yrs for 'acche din' to arrive: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pic.twitter.com/8tRuKNw8gu — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)