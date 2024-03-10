On Sunday, March 10, farm unions organized a "Rail Roko" protest in Punjab's Amritsar to press the central government for their various demands. The farm organisations Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had earlier called for a nationwide protest on railway tracks. The stage in which started at 12 noon will end at 4 pm and is a part of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march. Rail Roko Andolan: Farmers’ Unions To Stage Nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ Protest Today, Call Citizens To Support Agitation.

Farmers Protest 2024:

