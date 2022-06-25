A viral video is doing rounds on social media showing kid siphoning off money from PayTM FASTag while cleaning the windscreen of the car by wearing a smart watch. The viral video shows a kid cleaning window of a car, wearing an Apple Watch, and moving the watch against the FASTag sticker on the windscreen which looks like he is scanning the sticker with his watch and wiping out money from the account. However, FASTag has denied the possibility of any such scam as the transaction can only be initiated by the registered merchants that is, Toll and Parking Plaza operators from their respective geo-locations. It further stated that no unauthorised device can initiate any financial transactions on NETC FASTag and it is absolutely safe.

⁦@FASTag_NETC⁩ there is a video currently in circulation on scams involving scanning of fast tag and siphoning payments, is this true can you confirm? #cybersecurityawareness #cybersecurity pic.twitter.com/1L1uEDasT3 — Venkat Madala (@venky4a) June 18, 2022

1/2> The Loot party new mode of loot. Be aware of this. Watch both part carefully how Apple wrist watch used for @FASTag_NETC scanning. Any remedy Mr @nitin_gadkari @OfficeOfNG @NHAI_Official kuch samajh aya foreign technology me se?? pic.twitter.com/ggkNHJCr0b — Sergeant Bikash🇮🇳 (@Bikash63) June 24, 2022

Here is the Official Statement by FASTag

Hi, NETC FASTag transaction can only be initiated by the registered merchants (Toll & Parking Plaza operators) which are onboarded by NPCI only from the respective geo-locations. No unauthorized device can initiate any financial transactions on NETC FASTag. It is absolutely safe. — FASTag NETC (@FASTag_NETC) June 19, 2022

FASTag's Reply to the Viral Video

