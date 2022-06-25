A viral video is doing rounds on social media showing kid siphoning off money from PayTM FASTag while cleaning the windscreen of the car by wearing a smart watch. The viral video shows a kid cleaning window of a car, wearing an Apple Watch, and moving the watch against the FASTag sticker on the windscreen which looks like he is scanning the sticker with his watch and wiping out money from the account. However, FASTag has denied the possibility of any such scam as the transaction can only be initiated by the registered merchants that is, Toll and Parking Plaza operators from their respective geo-locations. It further stated that no unauthorised device can initiate any financial transactions on NETC FASTag and it is absolutely safe.

Here is the Official Statement by FASTag

FASTag's Reply to the Viral Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)