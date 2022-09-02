A 30-year-old woman was killed on Friday after allegedly being thrown out of moving train when she fought man trying to molest her. The victim was going from Rohtak to Tohana with her son. The accused boarded the train midway and started trying to molest her, which she resisted. The accused then pushed the woman out of the moving train. The woman died after falling from train.

Fatehabad, Haryana| 30-yr-old woman killed after allegedly being thrown out of moving train when she fought man trying to molest her Victim was going from Rohtak to Tohana with his son. Accused boarded train midway&tried to molest her. He pushed her & she fell off: SP A Modi pic.twitter.com/cjrxbofvCD — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)