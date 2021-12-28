The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for the complete withdrawal of all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 in protest of brute force by Delhi Police against doctors in Delhi.

FAIMA, in a statement said that resident doctors were protesting peacefully and alleged that female doctors were brutally thrashed and lathi charged by male police personnel during the demonstration.

