In a shocking incident, a girl student, preparing for NEET exams, climbed to the rooftop and threatened to jump at a prominent coaching institute in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday afternoon, August 30. The incident took place around 2 pm, when panic spread at the coaching centre as the student reached the edge of the building and refused to come down. A video showed the girl sitting on the parapet, her legs dangling over the edge, as staff and bystanders pleaded with her not to jump. In the video, a coaching staff member was seen managing to overpower the girl and pull her to safety. Police said the student had been struggling with depression for some time and had stopped appearing for tests. Her parents, who were informed of the incident, took her home soon after. No formal police complaint was registered. Kota Suicide: 19-Year-Old Coaching Student From Haryana Found Hanging From Noose in His Hostel Room in Rajasthan.

NEET Student Tries To Jump off Coaching Terrace in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

