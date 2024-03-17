In a controversial advertisement, FIITJEE, a coaching institute, displayed the photograph of a female student, alleging her academic performance declined after she left their program. The ad further drew comparisons between the histories of student suicides to assert its dominance over other institutes, which it labelled as ‘evil’. An X user, @katyayani13, shared a photo of the ad on social media and said, "A new low in advertisements @fiitjee. You are posting the picture of a child saying she performed badly because she left your institute! I have blurred the picture because I don't believe in this disgusting way of claiming your superiority by belittling a girl child." Suicide Caught on Camera in Telangana: Female B.Tech Student Jumps From Fifth Floor of Building in Sangareddy, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

FIITJEE Ad Shows Student's Photo Claiming She Performed Badly After Leaving Institute

A new low in advertisements @fiitjee . You are posting the picture of a child saying that she performed badly because she left your institute! I have blurred the picture because I don't believe in this disgusting way of claiming your superiority by belittling a girl child. pic.twitter.com/W18Rd9rh1s — Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia (@katyayani13) March 17, 2024

FIITJEE Faces Backlash Over Ad

And it doesn't stop here.They are claiming about their superiority by talking about the institute with a 'history of suicides'. Shameful. Suicides in Kota are an issue that concerns us all above petty competition but claiming in this manner is cheap@fiitjee @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/QS90pkPs9s — Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia (@katyayani13) March 17, 2024

