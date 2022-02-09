It's a legal battle between film producer Sam Fernandes and actor Aditya Pancholi. As after Sam lodged a complaint against Aditya for allegedly abusing, threatening, and assaulting, Pancholi also has filed a cross-complaint. Read on.

Check It Out:

Film producer Sam Fernandes has lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Juhu police station against actor Aditya Pancholi (in file photo) for allegedly abusing, threatening & assaulting him at a hotel. Pancholi has also lodged a cross-complaint: Police pic.twitter.com/95wuNYalS5 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)