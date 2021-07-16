T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar is under legal trouble as a 30-Year old woman has accused the filmmaker of Rape and has pressed charges against the producer over Rape. Case is registered under section 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar and a probe is underway. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Mumbai | Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now: Police — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

