A fire broke out in an apartment in an 11-storey building in the Mohammadi area of Pune city near Delhi Public School on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pune Fire Department, five fire tenders are on the spot. Further details are awaited. Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on 27th Floor of Multi-Storey Building in Shiravane MIDC (Watch Video).

Fire Near DPS School

Maharashtra | Fire broke out in an apartment in an 11-storey building in the Mohammadi area of Pune city near Delhi Public School. Five fire tenders are on the spot. Further details awaited: Pune Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)