In a tragic incident, two MGNREGA workers were killed after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Friday, May 02. Reportedly, another worker sustained injuries and was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident occurred when 15 workers were working during a storm. Upon being alerted, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Delhi Rains: Woman, Her 3 Children Die After House Collapses in Najafgarh Following Heavy Rainfall, Husband Only Survivor.

Lightning Strike Kills 2 in UP

Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh: Two MGNREGA workers were killed by a lightning strike in Nasirpur. One worker was injured and sent to the hospital. The incident occurred when 15 workers were working during a storm. The police arrived at the scene pic.twitter.com/o0FgECsXkS — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 2, 2025

