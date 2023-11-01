The first Kunbi caste certificate was issued by Dharashiv District Collector today, November 1, in Maharashtra. A video of the Dharashiv District Collector issuing the first Kunbi caste certificate to a man belonging to the Maratha community has also gone viral on social media. With the Kunbi caste certificate, members of the Maratha community can now avail OBC reservation. In September, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that only those who have Kunbi caste proof from the Nizam era would be given Kunbi caste certificates. As the Kunbis are OBCs, it means only those Maratha community members who have Kunbi caste proofs from the Nizam era will be able to avail of OBC reservation. The recognition of Kunbi status has been among the several demands made by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. The development comes a day after the Maharashtra cabinet approved the Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee report on the Maratha Reservation. Maratha Reservation: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Panel Report Citing Marathas Shall be Issued ‘Kunbi Caste’ Certificates to Make Them Eligible For Quotas.

First Kunbi Certificate Issued in Maharashtra

#WATCH | The first Kunbi caste certificate issued by Dharashiv District Collector in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qT6U12tVDl — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)