First Meeting of GPFI kickstarts with a Symposium of engaging Sessions on the role of Digital Public Infrastructure to augment digital financial services.



As 1.4 billion people remain unbanked globally, #G20India aims to ensure #FinancialInclusion for all.

@FinMinIndia @RBI pic.twitter.com/PT0l0nqkSh— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)